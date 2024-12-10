Proponents of proposed Tk'emlups alternative fuel plant asked about pollution, smell

Photo: Azure Sustainable Fuels Corp. These conceptual drawings show what a sustainable fuel plant proposed for a plot of land on the Tk'emlups reserve across from Westsyde might look like.

It’s not yet known what impacts a large-scale fuel plant proposed for the Tk’emlups reserve might have on Kamloops, but proponents of the venture say some of that data should be coming very soon.

Azure Sustainable Fuels Corp. is partnering with Tk’emlups te Secwepemc and Sc.wenwen Economic Development Corporation on the project, called Seven Mile Renewable Fuels, for which a parcel of land is being eyed alongside the CN Rail tracks south of Rayleigh — across the North Thompson River from Westsyde.

“Seven Mile Renewable Fuels is looking to create a dedicated renewable fuels production facility, and we would mostly be looking to develop sustainable aviation fuel,” said Vanessa Vredenburg, Azure’s director of Indigenous and stakeholder relations.

“This project aligns really well with Tk’emlups values of environmental stewardship, cultural preservation and sustainable economic development."

Plans for the facility were first unveiled in 2022 for a different site closer to the Halston Connector.

Site found on Google

The plant, for which a price tag was not provided, would turn canola oil and soybean oil into low-carbon jet fuel.

According to Vredenburg, the fuel is already used by carriers like WestJet and Air Canada. Azure has a plan to build a cross-Canada network of sustainable aviation fuel plants — one on Tk’emlups land, another in Manitoba and a third in Ontario.

Vredenburg said the Tk’emlups site was identified thanks to some old-fashioned internet sleuthing.

“We’ve been working with Tk’emlups since about 2021, when our founders were looking along Google Maps and found this nice chunk of land along the railway,” she said.

“So that’s where our partnership kind of started, and it’s really progressed. From there, we’ve created some really valuable relationships and we’ve spent a lot of time working together."

What about neighbours?

Vredenburg was part of a delegation that presented Monday to a Kamloops city council economic committee.

Coun. Mike O’Reilly asked two of the questions that will likely be on the minds of many in Kamloops as they ponder the proposed plant — what would it look like and what would the impact be on neighbours?

O’Reilly asked about specifically about noise, light and odour.

While it’s too early in the process to give an accurate picture of what the plant might look like, Azure representative Becky Marks said the company would provide renderings and additional information to the city.

“We’ve hired Stantec to complete acoustic and noise studies and air emissions and water, and we’re hoping to have those by Wednesday,” she said.

"As for odour, as there’s no regulation for odour. We’re hoping to use a complaints-based system where, if we start getting complaints, we can mitigate those odours.”

Could open by 2028

Vredenburg said the plant would employ about 150 people, but there’s lots of work to be done if that’s going to happen.

“We’re currently just finishing up our front end engineering and design study, so that should be done by the end of this year,” she said.

“We’re just about to submit regulatory applications, so that will take us into 2026, and then hoping to early next year get detailed engineering, which would move us into construction in early 2026 and a startup date of early 2028.”

Vredenburg said sustainability will be a major consideration if the plant gets the green light from government regulators.

“Our operations are very rooted in environmental stewardship,” she said.

“Obviously, we’re looking at building a facility that reduces CO2 emissions significantly. But beyond that, we’re looking at following all environmental regulations, making sure that the water, the are and the noise is all at the proper levels and that we’re doing whatever we can to minimize impacts wherever we can.”

City asked to lend support

The delegation asked council for a letter of support — not for the plant itself, but for the idea.

“At this point, we’re not asking you to support the project or the development or the facility. Obviously, none of us have enough information to make that commitment at this time,” Vredenburg said.

“But we are looking for support to continue exploring and continue through the engagement process, both on the Tk’emlups side of the river, in the Kamloops community and in our surrounding communities.”

At the suggestion of Coun. Kelly Hall, the committee held off on the letter request. He said he felt it was a matter the entire council should hear.

The delegates will be invited to attend a council meeting in the new year.

Open house on Wednesday

Azure, Tk’emlups and Sc.wenwen are looking to gauge community support for the project.

Marks said engagement efforts will be focused on a handful of areas within city limits.

“We do have a plan to do targeted engagement with the Kamloops neighbourhood groups, specifically Westsyde, Westmount, Batchelor and the North Shore,” she said.

“They are the ones that are going to be impacted visually and will probably have questions or concerns, potentially about air quality or noise or impact to the river."

The engagement process will begin with a community open house on Wednesday at the CLC Assembly Hall, 330 Chief Alex Thomas Way. Sessions run from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.