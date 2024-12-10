Kamloops city councillor floats security camera system to crack down on crime, disorder

Photo: Castanet A window was boarded up in the 300-block of Victoria Street in February following a break-in.

A Kamloops city councillor thinks a security camera system might help tackle rising dissatisfaction among city business owners over crime and social disorder.

The North Shore Business Improvement Association, Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association and Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce were in council chambers Monday afternoon to present the results of its 2024 Impacts Survey to the Economic Health Select Committee.

Jeremy Heighton, executive director of the North Shore Business Improvement Association, told the committee frustration among businesses has reached a “boiling point,” with the majority of respondents to its survey saying they’ve been impacted by criminality and social issues.

Coun. Mike O’Reilly suggested a security camera system could be used to keep on eye on crime and disorder in the North Shore and downtown cores.

He said cities such as Kelowna and Penticton have already implemented a camera system and it “raises an alarm bell" that Kamloops doesn't have a system of its own.

“We can continue until we’re all blue in the face to add on new CSOs, new RCMPs and new CAP members, but if we’re not being efficient with it, what’s the point?” O’Reilly said.

“It’s not at a point where, do we think the public will be okay with this? It’s at the point where, why aren’t we doing this?”

Cameras to boost efficiency

Citing Kelowna as an example, O’Reilly said the cameras could be monitored and would allow for CSO and bylaw officers to be dispatched immediately once a problem is seen.

He said the cameras system would also allow the officers to follow suspects once they move on.

"If it takes even 10 minutes for a CSO officer to get there, a person could be seven or eight blocks away, this allows us to be more efficient with our staff," O'Reilly told Castanet.

“We've invested in the people, no question in that, it’s trying to make them more efficient now.”

He said existing infrastructure would have to be looked at, but noted the city already has a registry for CCTV cameras and the Chamber of Commerce and BIAs all recommend installing security cameras already.

Ken Uzeloc, fire chief and the city’s protective services director, told the committee that the city is currently looking at how it can better access existing camera belonging to the city and local businesses following an initial report on security last month.

A new task force?

Coun. Kelly Hall, who also chairs the safety and security committee, suggested a task force could be created with representatives from the city, the BIAs, the Chamber, local businesses and the community.

“With a task force, you can take a look and break down, say, four or five different pillars of what are we going to try to accomplish in the next two years,” Hall told Castanet.

Citing the survey, Hall said many of the criminality and social disorder issues businesses face are due to bail reform, provincial funding, health care, mental health and addictions — all areas provincially and federally mandate, Hall said.

The goal for the task force would be for the community to identify what it can change. He said with the combine strength between the representatives on the task force would allow for greater advocacy at different levels of government.

He suggested O’Reilly’s security camera idea could be one of the task force’s initiative, but said initiatives would have to be determined.

“I think it's important to have a good cross section of people throughout the community to help with that task force, to identify what are the pillars that we're going to go after,” he said.

Acacia Pangilinan, Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce, said a task force was a welcome idea for the chamber and BIAs.

“Anytime we can look to try to be a bit more strategic and aligned in the advocacy asks that we have, the better our community will be for it,” she said.

Crimes go unreported

Heighton said part of the problem is that the survey found CSOs are called 60 per cent of the time, and weren’t able to resolve an issue 54 per cent of the time when called upon.

“We suspect this means that, and you'll see it in the comments as well, that the system CSO's operate in, similar to the RCMP, is defunct,” he said.

“This is challenging our municipal and our federal police forces to act in a way that has teeth to it.”

Heighton said two thirds of businesses that partook in the survey haven’t reported crimes in the past year. He said businesses feel charges won't be laid and continuing to report crimes can also increase insurance dues.

He said promoting reporting and finding legislative solutions will need to happen together to fix the issue.

“If there’s no outcome, then there’s no incentive, there’s no reason to report,” he said.

“So that’s our challenge, we have to work on both sides of this conversation. Just promoting it doesn’t solve it, so we have to work hand-in-hand.”