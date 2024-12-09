Nearly six hectares in Pineview up for redevelopment, with council set to hear rezoning application

Photo: City of Kamloops A portion of this property in Pineview may be rezoned to make way for a future housing development.

A housing development may rise on land in Pineview just south of where a future school is set to be built.

On Tuesday, Kamloops city council will consider a rezoning application to change a large chunk of forested land from future development zoning to multi-unit medium density, making way for 180 residential housing units.

The property in question is 18.9 hectares in size, but the zoning change would apply to just 5.66 hectares, to enable a proposed development including a 60-unit apartment building and 120 townhouses, a city staff report stated.

The subject property is located on the west side of an extension being made to Copperhead Drive to connect to Aberdeen Drive in the Pineview neighbourhood, immediately south of the future Sníne elementary school.

According to the staff report, the area has a substantial hillside that slopes north toward Pineview Valley, which will require retaining walls to be built for the housing development.

The project is being undertaken by Copper Peak Developments Inc., which has already conducted a wildlife study, public consultation and received support from the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc, according to the staff report.

The wildlife study identified three at-risk species that may be calling the property home — the Great Basin gopher snake, Lewis’s woodpecker and the American badger. The report concluded there is not enough data, to determine impacts or loss of habitat for the gopher snake. The site also does not provide suitable nesting habitat for the woodpeckers, nor larger prey species to attract badgers for an extended period.

Some recommendations from the report were to incorporate a wildlife corridor into the development and scheduling land disturbance around times of egg laying, nesting and migration of certain animals.

The band provided a letter of support and the developer held a virtual open house about the project to which it invited the Pineview Valley Community Association, the Aberdeen Neighbourhood Association and all property owners within a 100-metre radius of the subject property, the city staff report stated.

The development will be served by utilities from Copperhead Drive.

If council approves the first two readings of a rezoning bylaw and official community plan amendment, the application will then move to a public hearing.

Third and final reading would be delayed, however, pending the registration of a wildfire interface covenant and registration of statutory right-of-way for access across the land to the reservoir.