Dangerous offender label off the table for Kamloops serial rapist Carlson

Photo: RCMP Joel Eric Carlson

Prosecutors say they will not seek a dangerous offender label for a Kamloops serial rapist who was convicted by a jury on a half-dozen charges of sexual assault.

In June, a B.C. Supreme Court jury found Joel Eric Carlson guilty on six of the nine sexual assault charges he was facing.

The trial saw seven women testify as complainants, describing events dating back as far as 11 years. The women ranged in age from 26 to 32 and Carlson met most of them on Tinder. Some had lengthy relationships with him and others met him only once or a handful of times.

The complainants contacted police following news stories in 2020 about Carlson. Police sent out his mugshot alongside a press release seeking additional victims after a teen girl in Vernon accused him of sexual assault.

It’s not known how many women came forward, but 10 complainants were listed in court documents in Carlson’s case as recently as last year — eight in Kamloops and two in Abbotsford.

Sentencing in February

Following his conviction, prosecutors applied to have Carlson assessed to determine whether they would try to have him labelled a dangerous offender or a long-term offender — designations reserved for the most serious and violent criminals in Canada, which can come with indeterminate prison sentences.

The assessment was ordered and a report recently returned.

“After receiving that report and considering it, the Crown will not be pursuing an application to have Mr. Carlson declared a long-term offender or a dangerous offender,” Crown prosecutor Laura Drake said in court on Monday.

Carlson’s sentencing hearing is expected to take place over two days the week of Feb. 11.

He is in custody, having had his bail revoked following his conviction.