Kamloops firefighters douse Valleyview shed fire that spread to trees

Photo: Josh Dawson

Smoke could be seen rising in Valleyview on Monday after a shed caught fire, leaving its contents toast.

Kamloops Fire Rescue responded to a report of a fully-involved fire shortly after 11 a.m. in the 2400-block of Valleyview Drive.

Neighbour Greg Boone told Castanet he first noticed the fire when he was letting his dog outside. He heard several loud bangs coming from the shed on the other side of the fence.

Boone said he saw smoke and flames coming from his neighbour’s shed and the fire had spread to the surrounding trees and the fence.

“It was going up into the trees, and the fence was all on. It was rocking pretty good,” he said.

Boone said he grabbed his hose and began to spray the fire.

“I think I slowed it down from coming on my side, but I couldn't do much else because it was on the other side of the fence,” he said.

KFR Capt. Henry Chin said firefighters where able to get the fire under control fairly quickly upon arriving at the scene and stopped the flames from spreading further.

“That shed’s pretty much done, and the contents in there [are] not good anymore either, by the looks of it," he said.

Chin said the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

“We'll need fire prevention to have a look to see what's going on there,” he said.

Chin said there were no injuries in the blaze.