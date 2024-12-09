Change in weather pattern to bring snow, flurries to Thompson region

A new weather pattern expected to move into the region by mid-week will bring more snow and flurries with it, according to Environment Canada.

Monday will see mainly sunny skies with a high of -2 C and winds up to 15 km/h. Monday night will continue to see clear skies as temperatures dip to a low of -4 C.

A mix of sun and cloud is anticipated on Tuesday with a high of -1 C and a low of -4 C.

Environment Canada meteorologist Jennifer Kowal said Kamloops is currently sitting under a ridge that will stay in place until Wednesday.

“It's going to be quite nice weather, fair weather. There might be some valley clouds in the morning, and then that usually burns off throughout the day,” she said.

She said fog can be expected until the pattern changes later in the week.

“Because there's high pressure basically sitting right on top of us, there's not a lot of movement, there's not a lot of air flowing or being flushed in and out,” Kowal said.

An increase in temperatures is expected on Wednesday as a new system moves into the Thompson-Okanagan.

“It’s basically a swath that’s moving in from the coast, northwest to southeast, a big, long line of light snow that would move into the Thompson-Okanagan early in the day on Thursday,” Kowal said.

Cloudy skies can be expected throughout Thursday with a high of 3 C and an overnight low of -3 C.

Environment Canada says cloudy skies and highs around -1 C will continue over the weekend.