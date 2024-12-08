Kamloops kids help Canada to top five finish at Dragon Boat World Championships

Photo: Anita Grover Representing Kamloops in the junior category included from left to right in photo Harris Hunter, Mischa Grover, Douglas Hunter and Josh Reid.

Four Kamloops athletes found success on the world stage recently at the International Canoe Federation’s Dragon Boat World Championships held in Puerto Princess, Philippines.

Team Canada was represented by more than 40 athletes competing in junior, senior and Masters (40+ and 50+) categories and came home with fourteen medals.

The showing put Canada in fourth place overall among competing countries with four gold, six silver and four bronze in the championships held back in November.

Harris Hunter, Mischa Grover, Douglas Hunter and Josh Reid, all from Kamloops, represented Canada in the junior (U-18) category.

Among the most memorable accomplishments for team Canada included two gold medals in the junior open category and one silver in the senior category.