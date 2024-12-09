North Kamloops business advocate named president of provincial BIA

Photo: KTW file photo Jeremy Heighton

Jeremy Heighton has been named the new president of the Business Improvement Areas of British Columbia (BIABC) — an organization representing 70 business districts and more than 55,000 businesses across the province.

The new position comes in addition to Heighton's current role as executive director of the North Shore Business Improvement Association. He succeeds Jeff Bray, who served in the position for the past year.

Heighton held an executive position with BIABC for the last three years, most recently as vice president.

"I am honoured to step into the role of president at such a pivotal moment for business in our province,” he said in a press release.

“As champions for small and medium-sized businesses — the largest employer group in B.C., our organization plays a crucial role in driving the changes needed to support their success.”

BIABC says it will continue to advocate the NDP government for action on public safety, crime and vandalism, and the cost of doing business.

In the release, Heighton said BIABC will be urging the NDP government to live up to campaign promises it made to the organization, such as to open new secure treatment facilities, fast-track the development of foundry centres, physical and sexual health services, expand specialized treatment beds across the province and to keep repeat violent and gang offenders off the streets by pushing Ottawa for stronger bail and sentencing conditions.