New, accessible playground now complete at Albert McGowan Park

Photo: City of Kamloops The playground in Albert McGowan Park has been rebuilt to sport new accessible features.

The first phase of construction work at Albert McGowan Park in Upper Sahali is in the books and a brand-new accessible playground is now open to the public.

Completion of the new playground was done a week ahead of schedule as the city announced the reopening of the park on Nov. 22, cautioning users in a social media post to be careful of slippery conditions.

The playground accessibility upgrades as well as a new water park, which will include structures similar to those installed at Riverside Park.

The second phase of construction in the park begins next March with crews will return to the park to begin work on the water park renovations.

The City of Kamloops has contracted Urban Appeal to replace the existing McGowan Park playground with accessible play features, shade structures and accessible rubber surfacing.

Phase two work includes the replacement of the current water park with a new recirculating system, new surfacing and water features, which is expected to be done by September 2025.

According to the city’s website, access to the newly constructed playground will be via grass only during phase two, as the accessible pathway won’t reopen until the project is complete.