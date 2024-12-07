T-Birds put damper on teddy bear toss, beat Blazers 5-2

Photo: Brian Johnson/Kamloops Blazers Andrew Thomson celebrates the teddy bear goal on Friday at Sandman Centre. The goal put the Kamloops Blazers up 1-0, but they lost 5-2 to the Seattle Thunderbirds.

The teddy bears flew, but the Kamloops Blazers could not seal the deal on Friday night at Sandman Centre, where Tournament Capital product Sawyer Mynio scored the game-winner as his Seattle Thunderbirds won 5-2.

Andrew Thomson and Tommy Lafreniere were the goal scorers for the Blazers. Tai Riley, Anton Martorana, Mynio, Radko Mrtka and Sam Charko scored for the Thunderbirds.

It didn’t take long for the teddy bears to rain onto the ice, with Thomson opening the scoring at 2:50 of the first period. But Seattle scored two quick goals in the second period to put the T-Birds on top for good.

Logan Edmonstone made 18 saves on 23 Seattle shots. Scott Ratzlaff stopped 36 of 38 Kamloops shots to earn the win in net.

The teddy bears picked up off the ice after Thomson’s goal will be donated to Royal Inland Hospital and other local charities, as well as non-profit groups, according to the Blazers.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 4,601.

With the loss, the Blazers fall to 12-15-1-0 on the season. The win improves the T-Birds to 10-15-2-1.

The Blazers are back in action on Saturday night, in Prince George to take on the Cougars. Their next home game is on Dec. 27, when the Vancouver Giants visit Sandman Centre.