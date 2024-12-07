Kamloops postal workers still on picket line as strike enters fourth week

Photo: Michael Potestio Dozens of striking Canada Post workers on day 22 outside Kamloops Square in the downtown core.

Dozens of striking Canada Post workers rallied along Seymour Street at Kamloops Square on Friday, waving to passing drivers that gave the occasional honk of support.

Canada Post and the union representing more than 55,000 striking workers appeared closer to resuming negotiations heading into the weekend as the strike entered its fourth week.

Mediation has been on hold due to the two sides being too far apart. This week, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers said it sent new counter-proposals to the mediator in the hopes talks can resume

Aaron Arseneau, Canada Post letter carrier and acting CUPW Local 758 president, told Castanet morale has been strong to this point among Kamloops posties.

“People are very motivated,” he said at Friday’s rally. “They know we have to be out here to fight for this contract that we deserve.”

Workers have been on strike since walking off the job on Nov. 18. In addition to wages and weekend deliveries, Arseneau said health and safety is another big issue for striking workers.

“The big issue with health and safety is the separate sort from delivery routes that they're implementing across the country,” Arseneau said.

He said Kamloops postal workers walk routes of about 25 kilometres on a busy day, but these new routes could involve walking up to 40 kilometres in a day.

“It’s wearing people down super fast, where the job is not sustainable to the people,” Arseneau said.

Calls for government intervention have been mounting from the business community, with groups like the Retail Council of Canada saying the strike is harming businesses more each day.

Canada Post has pitched weekend delivery as a way to increase its revenue and be more competitive. It says it wants to staff the weekend shifts with a mix of new permanent part-time positions and some full-time. But the union has accused Canada Post of trying to increase its part-time labour force instead of creating good full-time jobs.

Arseneau said a lot of what Canada Post has said are losses are in fact investments in green technology.

“They’re saying investments are loses, which is not the case," he said. “This is not a for profit business, and they are not losing money the way that they are trying to frame it in the news."

Arseneau said he maintains his hope that the union and Canada Post will come to an agreement and he and his colleagues will be back to work by the second week of December.

“If my crystal ball is right, they will work hard all weekend, they'll work hard early next week and they can get a lot of stuff done really fast if both sides are motivated,” Arseneau said.