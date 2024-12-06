Prosecutors say McGill Road crash charges will not be upgraded to criminal

Photo: Castanet Emergency crews on scene at a fatal multi-vehicle collision on Nov. 29, 2023, on McGill Road near Thompson Rivers University.

Despite a public outcry, prosecutors say charges laid last week against a man accused of causing a major collision on McGill Road that killed a Thompson Rivers University student-athlete will not be upgraded.

Colval Shaquille Abbinett is facing one count each of driving without due care and attention and driving without reasonable consideration, offences under B.C.’s Motor Vehicle Act.

The 29-year-old is accused of driving a black Dodge Ram pickup truck that caused a multi-vehicle crash near TRU’s campus on Nov. 29, 2023. The crash killed TRU men’s volleyball player Owyn McInnis and seriously injured two of his teammates.

Last week’s announcement that Abbinett would not face criminal charges prompted outcry from some on campus, as well as the friends and family of the victims. The Opposition B.C. Conservative Party also got in on the action.

The BC Prosecution Service issued a news release on Friday afternoon announcing that a “senior-level review” into the charge assessment decision has been conducted, and nothing will change.

“The regional Crown counsel for the Interior region has now reviewed this matter, including the investigative file and applicable law, and concluded that MVA charges are the only charges that meet the BCPS charge assessment standard, and the charge assessment decision was made with diligence and objectivity,” the statement reads.

The BCPS statement referenced the fact that many questions remain unanswered in the community.

“As is generally the case with police investigations, only a portion of the evidence has made its way into the public domain,” the statement reads. “As such, the facts reported in the media and shared publicly are incomplete and present only a partial picture of what had to be considered.”

Prosecutors and police have both said they cannot discuss the circumstances that led up to the crash while the matter is before the courts.

Abbinett is expected to make his first appearance in Kamloops provincial court on Dec. 23.