Weapons charge laid after cyclist stopped for riding without helmet: Kamloops RCMP

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops man is facing a weapons charge after he was stopped by police for riding a bike without a helmet, Mounties say.

According to police, an officer making patrols just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday stopped a cyclist who was riding without a helmet or light.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the same suspect had allegedly fled from a police traffic stop the day before.

“As part of the investigation, the officer located weapons, including a baton, and arrested him for possessing a weapon for dangerous purposes, in addition to obstruction,” she said.

Evelyn said the man was held for a bail hearing on charges of weapons possession, obstruction and failure to comply.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.