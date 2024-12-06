No injuries after parking mishap sends Honda Civic down bank toward Thompson River

Photo: Contributed This Honda Civic came to a stop on the riverbank at Riverside Park on Friday morning after a parking mishap, police said.

No injuries were reported after a parking mishap in Riverside Park on Friday morning nearly landed a Honda Civic in the Thompson River.

Emergency crews were called to the parking lot off Uji Way just before 10 a.m. for a report of a crash.

A Kamloops RCMP officer at the scene told Castanet a woman was parking her car when she accidentally accelerated out of the lot and down the bank.

He said she was not injured.