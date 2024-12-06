Kamloops council shakes up select committees, mayor intends to revive standing committees

Photo: KTW file photo Kamloops city council

Kamloops city council's select committees are receiving a shakeup just past the halfway mark of the term, while the defunct mayoral standing committees are expected to be revived.

At the last regular meeting, Coun. Kelly Hall proposed revised appointments on council’s five active select committees, all of which were approved.

Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson, meanwhile, told Castanet Kamloops he intends to bring in new standing committees — including one to audit city hall.

Asked what specifically he wants to audit, the mayor said “quite a bit of stuff.” He also that he hadn’t determined specifics yet, nor had he decided which other portfolios would be covered or how many.

If he receives no support from council for the standing committees, Hamer-Jackson said the groups will consist of himself and one member of the public, plus working group members.

Under the Community Charter, standing committees must be made up of at least 50 per cent council members.

Mayors create standing committees, but Hamer-Jackson’s were dissolved by council last year when he appointed nine members of the public to the groups and unilaterally removed multiple councillors from their chair positions.

Councillors resigned from standing committees, taking issue with the inclusion of members of the public, citing concerns people in the groups would have unequal confidentiality requirements and access to confidential information that could result in a bogging down of committee work.

Council went on to establish select committees in place of the standing committees.

City committees have no direct authority, but they make recommendations for council as a whole to consider. The mayor has the ability, under the Community Charter, to appoint members of the public to standing committees.

Mayor not participating

During last Tuesday’s meeting, Hall said that past practise dictates a shuffle of committee appointments at the halfway point of a council’s term. He said his nominations were made after having “had individual conversations with everybody on council” about their desired portfolios.

Hamer-Jackson was not included in any of the upcoming select committee appointments. Hall pointed out that he reached out to the mayor about joining select committees, but he refused.

“That’s right, because I want citizens on the committees to make a difference,” Hamer-Jackson replied.

Council’s five select committees are Build Kamloops, Governance and Service Excellence, Livability and Sustainability, Safety and Security, and Economic Health.

The five-member Build Kamloops committee will see councillors Mike O’Reilly, Margot Middleton and Hall return, with Nancy Bepple and Bill Sarai replacing Dale Bass and Katie Neustaeter.

On the governance committee, chair Bass moves into the alternate position, while Neustaeter and Sarai return and O’Reilly is added.

For the livability committee, Coun. Stephen Karpuk and Bepple return, Middleton is added and Sarai removed, while Hall will serve as an alternate.

The Safety and Security committee will see Neustaeter return and chair Hall become an alternate, while Bass is removed and Sarai and Karpuk added as new members.

Under economic health, Middleton moves from chair to an alternate, Hall and O’Reilly return and Bass is upgraded from alternate to regular member.

The new appointments take effect Jan. 1, and the chairs of each committee are still to be determined.

Mayor wants public inclusion

During the Nov. 26 council meeting, Hamer-Jackson asked why there were no local private citizens being included on the select committees. Hall replied there is public inclusion on working groups that provide feedback to the appropriate, related select committee.

Hamer-Jackson suggested there should be members of the public with expertise in related areas at the committee level.

“I’ve been watching these select committees and I see three councillors — it’s almost like a mini council meeting — and I don’t see the participation in the committee meetings of the community, of the citizens,” Hamer-Jackson said.

He said other cities include public members and asked whether council had explored the idea at all.

Hall said the select committees were structured as such to be a function of council, and the working groups with public members still “do the work of the committee.”

Council has 15 active engagement groups with numerous members of the public on them in areas such as accessibility, active transportation, agriculture, Build Kamloops, heritage, safety, social planning, child care and parks.

Interim CAO Byron McCorkell said there are hundreds of members of the public on the working groups who come from various sectors of the community.

“And we engage with them frequently,” he said.

The mayor said he felt it was imperative that citizens be allowed on select committees, and he moved to amend the motion to include them on select committees. The amendment was not seconded and the idea was not discussed.