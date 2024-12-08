Local soccer organizations join forces under new Kamloops United banner

Photo: Kamloops United Football Club

The Kamloops Youth Soccer Association and Rivers FC say they are introducing a new era of soccer in the Tournament Capital under a united banner.

In a press release, the organizations said they have rebranded to Kamloops United Football Club, putting them under "one unified identity."

"This milestone unites the community's soccer landscape, creating a clear and direct pathway for players from grassroots youth development to the semi-professional stage," the release states.

The rebrand brings with it a new logo and kit design by Capelli Sport, which will signify the club's "fresh chapter while honouring its roots in Kamloops' proud soccer tradition."