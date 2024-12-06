Closing submissions now wrapped in murder trial stemming from deadly 2019 shooting

Photo: KTW file

The fate of a man accused of shooting an acquaintance to death inside a Cache Creek home in 2019 is now in the hands of a judge.

Closing arguments wrapped up Thursday in the second-degree murder trial of Corey Harkness.

The 37-year-old is accused in the fatal shooting of Brock Ledoux, who was gunned down in a home on Collins Road on Jan. 14, 2019.

Court has heard Ledoux was shot at close range with a shotgun not long after he followed Harkness inside the home in an attempt to score drugs.

Throughout the trial, defence lawyers suggested the Crown’s star witness, Terri Fawcett, could not possibly have seen what she claims to have seen on the day of the shooting.

Lack of 'precision' admitted

Crown prosecutor Bernie Caffaro used part of his closing submission on Thursday to counter that point — he said Fawcett was doing her best.

Fawcett said she was seated in a car across the street from 1091 Collins Rd. when Ledoux, her close friend, was shot dead. She is the only witness to place Harkness at the scene.

After initially telling a 911 dispatcher she had not witnessed the shooting, Fawcett changed her story to say she could see the front of Harkness, his hands and his pockets when the fatal shot was fired. She described hearing a bang and seeing a flash.

Caffaro acknowledged that not all of Fawcett's evidence made perfect sense, focusing particularly on diagrams she drew of the Collins Road home during a police interview in 2019. Harkness’ defence lawyers leaned heavily on those diagrams, pointing out inconsistencies and impossibilities in Fawcett’s depiction of the scene.

Caffaro said the issues with the diagram are due to differences in perspective — Fawcett said she was watching the house from the street, but the diagram was drawn from a bird’s eye.

“That the results of such an exercise might lack precision or not square perfectly with the perspective she actually had is not surprising, and I submit not suspicious,” he said.

“They are the consequence of her honest struggle to fit her memory into somebody else’s construct."

No decision this year

Fawcett was a problematic witness for the Crown. She admitted to “embellishing” and “exaggerating” parts of her story, and to sometimes “talking out my butt.”

Defence lawyer Iain Currie seized on that during his closing submission.

“The data is clear, the physical evidence is clear — she did not, she could not have seen what she told us she had seen,” he said.

"Irrespective of her awfulness as a witness, the uncontroversial physical evidence demonstrates she could not have seen what she testified to having seen.”

Without Fawcett’s story, Currie said, the Crown case falls apart.

Lawyers will return to court on Jan. 6 to set a date for a decision from B.C. Supreme Court Justice Kathleen Ker.

Harkness remains free on bail.