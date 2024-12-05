Local artist selling paintings to raise funds for Kamloops Food Bank

Photo: Marc Andre Brzustowksi

A local painter is hoping to raise funds for the Kamloops Food Bank by selling off his original artwork.

As part of the Holiday Artisan Market this weekend at Monte Creek Winery, artist Marc Andre Brzutowski will be selling his landscape artworks in the winery’s cellar.

“They're essentially landscape paintings — all quite accessible, all trying to depict local scenes,” Brzutowski said, explaining his art.

“In such a dramatic area as the South Thompson Valley, which has some of the most unique landscapes in the country, certainly as far as I've ever seen, it just is a way to celebrate that aspect of even just the day to day.”

It’s the third year Brzutowski has held his “Oil for Food” initiative.

He said this year he’ll have around 16 of his paintings up for sale, proceeds from 11 of his pieces will go to the Kamloops Food Bank while the remainder will be used to maintain his art supplies.

“Health and food insecurity is just such a preventable and basic sort of form of suffering,” Brzutowski said.

“Obviously, I don't speak for the food bank by any means, but they do such important work, it's critical that they get as much support as possible.”

The Kamloops Food Bank saw an 85 per cent increase in client usage from 2022 to 2023 and serves nearly 14,000 clients a year.

Brzutowski can be found in the cellar of Monte Creek Winery on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.