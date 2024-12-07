Kamloops' Stewart celebrates second Paralympic gold medal win with Trudeau

The Tournament Capital’s own Paralympic gold medalist Greg Stewart got a “once in a lifetime” chance this week on Parliament hill after emerging victorious at the Paris Paralympic Games earlier this year.

The 38-year-old claimed his second shot put gold medal in Paris in September after coming out of retirement following his gold-medal winning toss in Tokyo three years earlier.

On Monday, Stewart attended the Canadian Sport Awards, where he had been nominated for the Athlete Support Award.

“Sanjay Malaviya was the recipient, as he's the one that's just recently donated $4 million towards the Canadian Paralympic Foundation,” Stewart explained.

“He's the reason why Canadian Paralympians are now making money on medals the same as Olympic athletes — he's the whole reason why.”

On Tuesday, Stewart was one of the hundreds of Olympic and Paralympic athletes to receive rings for competing in the Games.

The following day, the athletes were greeted in the House of Commons by MPs, senators and the Speaker of the House. Stewart was one of seven Canadian gold medallists who got to arrive early to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“We just got to chat and just kind of connect, and then he showed us around the House of Commons, and we went into our reception where we got to meet a bunch of other MPs,” Stewart said, noting he shared a quick handshake and a couple words with Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Frank Caputo in the house.

“We just got to enjoy that. Justin was awesome. There's definitely a lot of political jargon that goes on, but seems to be very nice to chat with and chin wag with.”

He said the athletes shared their personal stories with Trudeau about how it felt to represent Canada on the world stage.

“[I] shared that with him and kept it pretty real," he said. "It was really nice.”

Stewart called the whole experience “incredible.” He said the real highlight was seeing the athletes bond and share in the celebrations together.

“It was really like just a giant family, and there was no segregation, there was no siloing or anything like that," he said.

“It was just a bunch of athletes enjoying their time together as athletes.”

Stewart is a motivational speaker and was recently featured in a children’s book by a local author.