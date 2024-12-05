RCMP ask for tips to help locate wanted Kamloops woman

Photo: RCMP Jody Ann Marsel

Kamloops Mounties are hoping tips from the public will help them track down a woman wanted on a warrant relating to a theft allegation.

Jody Ann Marsel, 43, is charged with one count of theft in relation to an alleged incident on March 2. Court records show she has missed court dates on the charge in June, August and September.

“We are asking residents to please call their local police detachment if they have information on her whereabouts, so that her warrant can be dealt with accordingly,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Marsel is described as a white woman standing 5-foot-2 and weighing 110 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair that might be dyed blonde.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts can call police at 250-828-3000.