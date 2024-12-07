Photos with Santa today will raise money for Kamloops Firefighters Charitable Society

Photo: Michael Potestio Firefighters Jeff Hodson (left) and Nick Dalcanale tried on some festive outfits for a photo on Wednesday when Castanet Kamloops visited KFR's Station 1 on Summit Drive. Santa Claus himself will be at the firehall on Saturday to take photos with kids, part of a new Kamloops Firefighters Charitable Society fundraising effort.

Santa Claus himself will be at Kamloops Fire Rescue's Station 1 today to take pictures with kids and hear what they're hoping to find under the Christmas tree.

The Kamloops Firefighters Charitable Society will host a fundraising event from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., with photos available by donation.

Firefighter Nick Dalcanale told Castanet Kamloops the society is trying some new ideas to raise money for charity while engaging with the community, and this is one of them.

“This is the first year that we’re running this event,” said Dalcanale, the society’s director. “We’re trying to do more events to match the season — this is something a bit more festive to get the community out.”

Dalcanale acknowledged that the society is probably best known for its annual calendar, which is its largest fundraiser, but he said he’s looking to diversify the group’s efforts.

Money raised by the society gets divvied up at the end of the year. Dalcanale said the recipients are typically the RIH Foundation, the BC Burn Fund and Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

Today's event will take place in the museum area at Station 1, 1250 Summit Dr. Attendees are being told to park in the back lot and look for the signs and volunteers.