North Shore raids net guns, drugs, cash and four arrests: Kamloops RCMP

Photo: Glacier Media

UPDATE: 3:58 p.m.

Four people are now in custody after three North Kamloops homes linked to an ongoing drug-trafficking investigation were raided Thursday morning, police say.

Kamloops Mounties said search warrants were executed at residences in the 900-block of Tranquille Road, the 2100-block of Edgemount Avenue and the 2500-block of Glenview Avenue — in connection to the investigation being led by the Kamloops RCMP's targeted enforcement unit.

“As a result of the search warrants, police seized significant amounts of drugs, firearms, and cash as part of an ongoing investigation,” Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said in a news release, noting emergency response team and gang unit members helped his officers with the raids.

Anyone with information related to local criminal activities is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.

ORIGINAL STORY: 9:03 a.m.

Some people in North Kamloops and Brocklehurst awoke Thursday to a heavy police presence as Mounties conducted raids at three addresses they say are linked to an ongoing drug-trafficking investigation.

According to police, officers executed search warrants on Thursday morning at addresses in the 900-block of Tranquille Road, the 2100-block of Edgemount Avenue and the 2500-block of Glenview Avenue.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn would say only that the raids were connected to an ongoing drug-trafficking probe.

“We appreciate the public’s patience during the warrant executions and request that residents please avoid the areas until the police presence is cleared,” she said.

Evelyn said she expects to provide more information once the raids are complete.