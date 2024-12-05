Kamloops Mounties say raids at three homes Thursday linked to drug-trafficking investigation

Photo: Glacier Media

Some people in North Kamloops and Brocklehurst awoke Thursday to a heavy police presence as Mounties conducted raids at three addresses they say are linked to an ongoing drug-trafficking investigation.

According to police, officers executed search warrants on Thursday morning at addresses in the 900-block of Tranquille Road, the 2100-block of Edgemount Avenue and the 2500-block of Glenview Avenue.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn would say only that the raids were connected to an ongoing drug-trafficking probe.

“We appreciate the public’s patience during the warrant executions and request that residents please avoid the areas until the police presence is cleared,” she said.

Evelyn said she expects to provide more information once the raids are complete.