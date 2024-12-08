Three TRU nursing certificates paused due to dismal enrolment

Photo: File Photo

Three certificate programs in Thompson Rivers University’s school of nursing have been put on ice as the school attempts to resuscitate their flatlining enrolment numbers.

According to a report presented to TRU’s senate, the interprofessional mental health practice certificate saw nine students complete the program over a 10-year span.

The inter-professional substance use practice certificate saw two students and the seniors living management certificate had eight students complete the programs in the same timeframe.

The decision was made by TRU’s school of nursing faculty council to put the programs into abeyance — a faculty-driven process that puts program enrolments on hold for up to two years.

At senate, Provost Gillian Balfour noted enrolment for individual courses in the programs is strong, with some seeing hundreds of students over the same period.

“We don't want to dissuade students from taking the courses,” she said.

“However, we recognize that the certificates themselves are not resonating, and that students are not enrolling in those certificates.”

Enrolment into all courses, aside from the clinical practicums for the three certificates, remain open while the programs are in abeyance. Students currently enrolled in the programs can still complete their certificates.

“What the school of nursing intends to do while the program certificates are in abeyance, is to go back in and redevelop the certificates in a manner that updates the content, ensures alignment with best practices, and then these certificates will then be reopened for enrolments,” Balfour said.

Once redeveloped, the refreshed programs will require approval from the academic planning and priorities committee, as well as senate itself.

“These solutions do work in terms of when we utilize abeyance as an opportunity to return to the programs in order to rebuild their curriculum,” Balfour said.

The review is expected to take place by September.