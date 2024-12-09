Proposed catchment changes would balance out overcrowded schools on Kamloops' south shore

Photo: SD73

Overburdened schools on Kamloops’ south shore could find some relief in 2026, when Sníne elementary is slated to open and a swath of catchment changes will kick into effect.

The $65-million, 453-seat Sníne Elementary School officially broke ground last June and is expected to be completed by September 2026, barring any delays.

Once the school opens, catchment changes are intended to level out the space pressures on the overburdened south shore and pull students to Sníne.

The current proposed catchment changes would lower capacity from 141 per cent to 131 per cent at Aberdeen elementary, 159 per cent to 113 per cent at Dufferin elementary, 155 per cent to 111 per cent at McGowan Park elementary and 127 per cent to 106 per cent at Summit elementary.

Sníne elementary would open at a capacity of 66 per cent. SD73 superintendent Rhonda Nixon told Castanet space would be left at the new school for future growth.

The school district’s overview of the proposed catchment changes states the changes would increase enrolment at Sníne to the point it would become overcrowded in several years, reaching 141 per cent by 2033.

Nixon said the geography of the site would make it difficult to add portables to increase capacity if needed.

With students moving between elementary schools, the proposed catchment changes would alter enrolment feeding into secondary schools.

Sa-Hali secondary would increase from 131 per cent capacity to 137 per cent while South Kamloops secondary would go from 118 per cent to 114 per cent.

An alternative catchment change option for the school district would be to move Aberdeen elementary’s Montessori program to Sníne in 2026, as well.

That would move an estimated 120 students to the new school, dropping Aberdeen to 99 per cent capacity and raising Sníne to 92 per cent upon opening, while also raising Sa-Hali secondary’s capacity to 140 per cent.

The catchment changes will allow graduating students — Grade 7s in elementary and Grade 12s in high school — their siblings and those attending schools of choice to stay at their current school.

SD73 is currently in its first round of consultations and will consider feedback on how the proposed catchment areas could be further altered.

The catchment changes are expected to be finalized by June, when they will be presented to the board of education.