Chewing tobacco, not beer, caused driver to fail roadside breath test north of Kamloops, documents claim

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A motorist who failed a roadside breath test last summer while driving a group of friends home from a music festival north of Kamloops wants a judge to overturn his driving prohibition, claiming the alcohol on his breath was from chewing tobacco, not beer.

Steven Noble was issued a 90-day driving prohibition on Aug. 31. He was stopped at a police roadblock shortly after driving away from a music festival near Barriere with a group of friends.

Noble was asked to provide a breath test after admitting to Mounties that he consumed beer earlier in the day. He blew twice and both times registered a “fail” reading, indicating a blood-alcohol level higher than 0.08.

The issue, according to Noble, is that the constable who administered the breath test and issued the prohibition failed to check for any obstructions in his mouth or ask about the recent consumption of food or beverages.

“It is clear from the ASD [approved screening device] manual that, in order to ensure the accuracy of ASD results, a test subject should not be chewing on any items, have recently consumed any food within the last five minutes before the test is administered, and certainly should not have items in their mouth during the administering of the test,” Dan McNamee, Noble’s lawyer, wrote in his petition filed in court.

Copenhagen blamed

Noble claimed in the document that he only became aware of those requirements after speaking with a lawyer. McNamee said there's nothing in the constable's notes indicating he inquired with Noble regarding food, drink or items in his mouth.

Noble wants his prohibition overturned. He filed affidavits from his passengers who said he was chewing gum and tobacco around the time the breath test was administered.

He also submitted the ingredient list for Copenhagen, which he said includes ethyl alcohol.

The prohibition was upheld in a decision from B.C.’s Superintendent of Motor Vehicles on Nov. 21. McNamee took issue with a number of the adjudicator's decisions.

Noble filed for judicial review in B.C. Supreme Court last week seeking to have the decision to uphold the prohibition set aside and the prohibition itself stayed.

'Vague and speculative'

The province filed a response Wednesday to Noble’s petition, suggesting that he has failed to provide “any specific corroborating evidence” for a number of claims he advanced in an affidavit — including that he needs to drive for work and is worried about not being able to drive to see family over the holidays.

“The evidence advanced by the petitioner [Noble] is so vague that it is not possible to assess the significance or magnitude of the harms the petitioner alleges he will suffer if a stay is not granted,” the response reads.

“The vague and speculative harms identified by the petitioner are insufficient to displace the significant public interest in maintaining the driving prohibition.”

Castanet has not reviewed Noble's affidavit.

The prohibition was temporarily stayed when Noble filed for judicial review. It is due to come back into effect on Dec. 13 and he has 48 days remaining.

A date for a decision has not been set.