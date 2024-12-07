Kamloops police pack cruiser for annual Christmas toy drive

Photo: Kamloops RCMP (from left) RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier, Sandro Pirrodi form the City of Kamloops and Sergeant Safety Bear in front of the cruiser Mounties filled last Saturday with toys in support of Christmas Amalgamated.

The Kamloops RCMP provided a van full of toys with a special escort to Christmas Amalgamated this past weekend.

Mounties held their annual Stuff the Cruiser toy drive on Nov. 30 in front of the Toys R Us on Notre Dame Drive, where volunteers from the crime prevention unit and Sergeant Safety Bear and collected unwrapped gifts and monetary donations for local children in need.

In total, the event is estimated to have brought in more than $365 in cash and 2,200 items for distribution in holiday hampers to kids and teens.

“It was wonderful to see so much generosity from the people in the city who helped collect gifts for Christmas Amalgamated,” said RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier. “It was incredible to see how much time and effort people contributed to help Kamloops families.”

Sandro Piroddi, co-ordinator of the Kamloops RCMP crime prevention unit said the event cannot happen without the support of local businesses and volunteers — and the people who donate.

Anyone who missed their chance to contribute on Saturday can still make a donation before the holidays by contacting Christmas Amalgamated at 250-376-0777.