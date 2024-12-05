Mounties share tips with Kamloops retailers to curb holiday theft

Photo: Josh Dawson (L-R): Rajan Dhillon, Sandro Piroddi and Sandra Labbe of the Kamloops RCMP crime prevention unit.

The Kamloops RCMP Crime Prevention Unit is hitting the pavement to spread tips on how to prevent shoplifting in local retailers.

The crime prevention unit says more instances of shoplifting is seen around the holiday season as shoppers flood local stores.

In order to combat this, the unit has launched the holiday edition of its Business Watch Program. The program sees the unit hand out tip cards, discuss store layout suggestions, customer service techniques and train staff how to keep unpaid merchandise from leaving the store.

“They can come to us for support, we can come in during a staff meeting and give a little presentation on shoplifting prevention techniques,” said Sandra Labbe of the crime prevention unit.

“We're here to support them if they want. Otherwise, it's simply a reminder.”

Tips include encouraging employees to circulate and offer help, pay attention to individuals you think may be shoplifting, ensure customers can be easily seen while shopping, keep valuables locked or behind a counter and away from exits, arrange unprotected valuables neatly so that their absence will be quickly noticed and only display one item if a piece of merchandise comes in pairs.