TNRD gives out grant funding to search and rescue groups

Photo: KSAR Kamloops Search and Rescue conducting a rope rescue on Thanksgiving Day back in October. KSAR is buying new swift water rescue equipment with the help of fall grant dollars from the TNRD.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District's board of directors has doled out nearly $30,000 to a trio of search and rescue groups via its grant-in-aid program.

The board of directors approved an $18,823 grant request from Wells Gray Search and Rescue for training course fees and miscellaneous rescue equipment, another $7,200 to help cover the cost of swift water rescue equipment for Kamloops Search and Rescue and $3,367 to the Nicola Valley Search and Rescue for a laptop and training aids.

The TNRD provides annual grants for search and rescue groups that service the region, with one intake in the spring and one in the fall. The spring application intake saw the regional district give out nearly $110,000 approved grants provided to regional SAR teams, according to a TNRD press release.

A remaining surplus of more than $8,500 will be carried over to 2025 and used to offset taxation.

Since January of 2007, the TNRD has provided grant money for participating SAR groups for projects they consider a priority — in addition to a lump sum operating grant provided to all SAR teams based within the TNRD's area.