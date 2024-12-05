Kamloops pulp mill bargaining will set standard for workers across Western Canada, unions say

Photo: KTW file

The Kruger pulp mill in Kamloops is expected to set the standard as two unions co-ordinate bargaining work in an effort to negotiate a strong deal for more than 5,000 forestry workers across Western Canada.

Unifor and the Public and Private Workers of Canada are uniting to pattern bargaining with mill owners across Western Canada based on the deal workers get on Mission Flats.

"Unifor and PPWC have a strong history of solidarity, and this partnership is one of the ways we walk the talk as we urge corporations, industry leaders and governments to work with us to build a strong and value-added domestic forestry industry,” said Lana Payne, national president of Unifor.

Last month, members and leaders from both unions met in Vancouver to discuss bargaining plans for 2025. PPWC President Geoff Dawe said he is proud to continue the partnership.

“Forestry workers are prepared to negotiate a strong pattern agreement that will position workers well in the years ahead,” he said.

Unifor will negotiate the contract for workers at the Kamloops mill, and that deal will set the pattern for future negotiations with other employers across the region.

According to the unions, this round of bargaining will set the pattern for 5,500 workers in 18 locals across Western Canada.