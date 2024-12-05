Christmas Cheer Fund helped Kamloops Therapeutic Riding Association help others

Photo: Castanet Ashley Sudds, executive director of the Kamloops Therapeutic Riding Association, says her organization has benefited greatly from the Christmas Cheer Fund.

Money raised as part of last year's Christmas Cheer Fund went a long way to help the Kamloops Therapeutic Riding Association pay for its animals and staff.

The KTRA provides therapeutic horseback riding to individuals with physical or cognitive disabilities. Executive Director Ashley Sudds said donations from the 2023 Christmas Cheer Fund helped the KTRA with expenses related to caring for the horse herd and paying specialized staff.

Sudds said the Christmas Cheer Fund provides much-needed financial support for smaller Kamloops charities and helps spread the word about their work.

“It’s always nice to be part of a community project, and that’s what Christmas Cheer is because it helps more than one organization,” Sudds said. “It’s nice to be part of that community feeling and it builds awareness for our organization and our services.”

It’s also beneficial for charities to receive unrestricted funds that they can put toward areas of need.

“The most challenging part for our not-for-profit charity is that we can often find access to funding, but it is limited on what we can spend it on,” Sudds said.

“For us, it’s really important that we are able to care for our horse heard and that we are able to pay our specialized staff. It’s hard to find funding to care for the horses.”

In 2022 the KTRA moved to a new facility with a heated barn on Shuswap Road, where a covered arena allows it to offer riding sessions year-round.

This holiday season, the BCICF Christmas Cheer Fund will support the Centre for Seniors Information Secret Santa Program, the BGCK Journey Fund, and the Kamloops Y Women’s Shelter.

Anyone interested in learning more about the Christmas Cheer Fund is welcome to attend one of the many pop-up booths over the coming weeks.

This week, the 200-block of Victoria Street is embracing the holiday spirit with a special two-day event designed to celebrate the season and Christmas Cheer. On Dec. 6th and 7, visitors can enjoy entertainment, festive sales, and delicious Christmas treats.

As part of this promotion, on Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., keep an eye out for Downtown Kamloops President Bryce Herman as he strolls the block, surprising lucky shoppers with prizes. More than $700 in gifts and certificates is up for grabs.

The Christmas Cheer donation booth is open every day until this week at 250 Victoria St. People are encouraged to stop by, make a donation and stop in for a selfie.

To donate online, click here.

Cash, cheque, credit and debit card donations can be made in person at the BC Interior Community Foundation, 2-219 Victoria St. (open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday). Cash or cheque donations can also be dropped off at Castanet Kamloops, 102-635 Victoria St. (open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday).

As of Nov. 30, this year's donors include: