Rebates and reduced water rates for Black Pines following community water system loan

Some residents in Black Pines received refunds and others are getting a reduced parcel tax after borrowing for a completed community water system in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District that came in under budget.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District board of directors adopted a security issuing bylaw and parcel tax bylaw to set long-term borrowing for costs of the new groundwater well system in Black Pines, which was fully completed this past January.

Black Pines residents voted via referendum in 2021 to borrow up to $455,000 to fund one-third of costs to convert the water system from surface water supply to groundwater supply.

As of October, all project costs had been finalized, and the actual amount being borrowed for this project has totalled $407,156 — about $47,843 lower than the maximum approved loan.

As a result, the 22 property owners who paid by commutation were reimbursed $1,087 from their initial $10,340 payment, plus interest.

For the remaining 22 property owners, the estimated annual parcel tax for the 20-year borrowing term will now be $786 per property instead of $878.

The TNRD board of directors approved the bylaws at its last regular meeting in November by unanimous vote.