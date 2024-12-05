Thompson-Nicola Regional District board approves new asset management job for next budget

Photo: Contributed

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District board of directors has approved creating a new, permanent position of asset manager starting in 2025.

The job pays $161,585 annually, including wages and benefits and is the second of two new positions included in next year’s TNRD budget.

The position is being added to implement the TNRD’s new asset management strategy and roadmap, which recommends a multi-year plan to oversee the development and maintenance of TNRD assets.

“Asset management is critical to the TNRD to ensure that core assets are sustained and improved while managing financial resources effectively. In addition, working towards a robust asset management plan will allow the TNRD to remain eligible for federal and provincial grant funding opportunities,” a press release from the regional district stated.

According to a TNRD staff report, asset management has been a challenge for years with sporadic use of external consultants as funding was available for the hires or the use of existing full-time staff who already have other full-time duties.

“As a result the TNRD has not been able to fully develop an asset management system. There are some departments and individual department leaders that have been able to piece together elements of an asset management plan for some assets, but nothing which integrates these elements together or with all the TNRD’s assets and financial plans,” the report states.

The addition of this position, however, is expected to ensure asset management is fully implemented, integrated and successful in the TNRD.

The new asset manager will be situated within the Operations Division to ensure integration into long term financial planning, the report stated. The position will also oversee the TNRD vehicle fleet, ensuring alignment in issues such as insurance, leases, maintenance and replacement. Presently each department manager is responsible for all aspects of their vehicles, the report stated.

The board of directors approved the new position unanimously without discussion.