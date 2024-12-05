Kamloops Sexual Assault Counselling Centre finds new home, aims to expand services

The Kamloops Sexual Assault Counselling Centre has moved into a new space with a vision of expanding its services to improve the wellbeing of its clients.

The agency provides help for survivors of violence, including sexual assault, domestic violence and childhood sexual abuse.

When the KSACC moved in October from Victoria Street to a new location on Seymour Street, the plan was to put all services under the same roof.

“We are hosting our partners, so we're not doing the police interviewing, we're not doing the medical exams. We provide the space for the services that are already happening to happen in a better way, in a safer environment,” said Alix Dolson, agency co-ordinator.

She said those services haven’t yet been added to the new space, but the centre is raising funds to make the necessary renovations.

Tip of the iceberg

Dolson said hundreds of people access the centre’s services each year, but many who need it do not.

“The reality is though, that that's the tip of the iceberg,” she said. “Most people who experience sexualized violence don't seek supports afterwards, and that's a problem.”

She said when survivors have negative experiences with police and in health care settings, it can exacerbate the trauma of their assault. Dolson said research shows positive social responses immediately following an assault leads to the best outcome for the victim.

In expanding the number of services offered and putting them in the same location, the goal is to make programming more accessible.

“The healthcare system does incredible hard work, as do our policing partners, but their scope is so broad, they're working with with so many different populations experiencing so many different things,” Dolson said.

“We're able to hone in on this very specific experience that requires a very specific response.”

Creating better outcomes

She said the new space was a big change for the centre, but staff are growing into it.

The three-storey town house includes a kitchen, living room, space for counsellors and is intended to feel comfortable and welcoming to clients.

Dolson said the co-located, wraparound care model is based on a centre in Victoria, which has been seeing positive results.

“This is going to lead to better outcomes for survivors, where they can access all of those services in a supportive, trauma informed, culturally appropriate space,” she said.

The agency is hoping to raise $2.5 million through its capital campaign to offset the cost of the property and renovations, including for a police interviewing space and expanded clinic space.

The centre offers a 24-hour anti-violence crisis line that can be reached at 888-974-7278.

More information on KSACC's full suite of services and types of care is available online.