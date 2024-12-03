Mayor asks council to reverse penalties after councillor apologizes for secretly recording argument, lying about it

Photo: KTW file Coun. Bill Sarai

A Kamloops city councillor issued a public apology on Tuesday for surreptitiously recording a heated conversation he had with Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson and then lying about the origin of the tape — prompting a police investigation over fears the mayor’s office was bugged.

Coun. Bill Sarai apologized at city hall on Tuesday afternoon during a special meeting of city council.

“Recording my conversation with the mayor was not illegal, but it was unprofessional and unacceptable,” he said. “When confronted with the source of the recording, I was truthful to the authorities but not to the mayor.”

Sarai then apologized directly to Hamer-Jackson and vowed to abide by any consequences meted out by council. He also stepped down as deputy mayor for the month of December, relinquishing those duties to Coun. Margot Middleton.

Last week, Sarai admitted to Castanet that he secretly recorded an argument he had with Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson in January of 2023, then lied about the clip’s origin two months ago after finally sharing it with the mayor.

The clip and the lie — Sarai told the mayor someone had “forwarded” him the audio recording — prompted Hamer-Jackson to contact police with concerns his office at city hall might be bugged. Mounties investigated and determined no charges would be recommended.

In October, before it was revealed that Sarai recorded the clip, he told Castanet he thought Hamer-Jackson was being “paranoid and delusional” about the bugging allegations.

'It's just going to get worse'

After Sarai apologized, Hamer-Jackson suggested his sanctions should now be lifted.

“I’d like to know if this council is prepared to reverse all the measures that they’ve taken against me due to false allegations,” he said.

“It’s been a real whirlwind for myself, and this [recording] sparked it.”

The mayor was attempting to draw a straight line between Sarai’s lie and the numerous investigations that have probed allegations regarding Hamer-Jackson's own conduct. He put forward a motion but no one would second it.

“I think that if you don’t do that, it’s just going to get worse,” he said.

'Nothing to do with' probes

Coun. Kelly Hall shot back at the mayor’s assertion. He said the findings that have been made against the mayor — including the highly publicized Honcharuk and Braun reports — are not related to the shouting match Sarai taped.

“The protective measures imposed by council to shield staff from the mayor had nothing to do with this argument, and the mayor is well aware of this,” Hall said.

“This argument had nothing to do with any of the subsequent independent investigations into the mayor’s breaches of the code of conduct or WorkSafeBC complaints about his mistreatment of staff, and any claims to the contrary are simply not true."

The argument that Sarai recorded indirectly sparked a workplace probe that led to the Honcharuk report, which concluded the mayor had been demeaning to staff and advised that his communications with certain staffers be restricted.

The Honcharuk report did not examine the circumstances of the argument itself. Rather, the investigator was specifically tasked with looking into allegations of “unlawful and/or inappropriate conduct” on the part of the mayor made by four city employees.

The investigator found that the mayor was disrespectful or demeaning to three of the four staffers — a determination Hamer-Jackson has dismissed as “all allegations.”

An online petition launched last week is seeking Sarai's resignation over the controversy. As of Tuesday afternoon, the petition had garnered more than 1,100 signatures.

More to come . . .