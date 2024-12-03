Ashcroft RCMP probe high-speed Trans-Canada Highway crash that killed two, injured another

Photo: Castanet File Photo

Mounties say two people are dead following a single-vehicle crash on the Trans Canada Highway in the Ashcroft area, and high speeds are believed to have been a factor.

In a news release, police said emergency crews responded to a crash in the 1900-block of the Trans-Canada Highway on Sunday at about 10:15 p.m.

“Evidence collected so far suggests the vehicle was travelling far above the speed limit when it veered right off the road, striking a culvert and overturning,” said RCMP Cpl. James Grandy.

The driver of the SUV and one passenger succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced deceased at the scene. Police said the second passenger was located outside the vehicle with life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Grandy said the collision remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ashcroft RCMP at 250-453-2216.