City of Kamloops says St. Andrews on the Square will be repaired in a year

Photo: Michael Potestio St. Andrews Church sits empty on a chilly December afternoon, awaiting restoration work expected to begin in early 2025.

The City of Kamloops expects to have St. Andrews on the Square restored by this time next year.

The former Presbyterian church, which the municipality rents out for events, caught fire on May 2 when flames on the exterior southwest corner climbed up a wall and entered the attic. Firefighters knocked down the blaze and saved the church, but the historic building sustained fire and water damage.

On Tuesday, museum supervisor Julia Cyr told city council’s livability and sustainability select committee insurer ServiceMaster Restore has started the remediation process on the interior of the building, and the hope is repairs can begin by early 2025 and be completed by the fall.

“The aim is to have St. Andrews open, spring or fall, in 2025,” Cyr said.

According to Cyr, all drywall, flooring, baseboards and cabinetry have been removed, along with the washrooms and the office.

She said an internal committee was formed to outline the path to complete restoration, and the building has undergone an engineering assessment.

A contractor to complete the repairs has yet to be selected.

According to Cyr, wedding photographs in the back hallway were lost due to water damage, as was the framed donor recognition information. The front doors sustained damage, but have been refurbished.

She said artifacts, stained glass, pews and period lighting were all salvaged after the fire.

Coun. Margot Middleton, who served as an alternate chair on the committee in place of Coun. Nancy Bepple, asked if the photo wall could be rebuilt.

Cyr said there is a lot of information that can be pulled from the archives, and there is an opportunity to engage the community in building back and enhancing that wall in the church.

Coun. Stephen Karpuk suggested the city look into coating the outside of the building with intumescent paint to prevent future fires — something cultural services manager Dusan Magdolen said they had not considered, but was a good idea to explore.

Magdolen also noted the restoration includes adding cameras to the site to increase security of the church.

Along with security cameras, the restoration plan includes adding fibre optic internet, enhancing wheelchair accessibility, new paint and wallpaper, and the replacement of hardwood floors, trim, baseboards and installation of brass hardware.

"Our intent is to target long term needs," Cyr said.

The plan also includes restoring heritage features in the church and honouring the volunteer efforts of the Kamloops Heritage Society.

St. Andrews is the oldest public building in Kamloops, built in 1887.

According to the city, the church sustained significant fire damage on its southwest corner in the fire seven months ago. The building’s interior sustained water damage throughout, as well, including the main hallway and ceremony area, kitchen, office, storage room, and basement.