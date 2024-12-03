Less than a week to see Western Canada Theatre's Beauty and the Beast

Photo: Western Canada Theatre

There’s less than a week left for people to catch Western Canada Theatre’s production of Beauty of the Beast.

The final showing of the play will hit the stage on Sunday, and WCT says the musical has been a “resounding success.”

“From the heartfelt performances of the cast to the enchanting set and costumes, this production has brought new life to the classic fairy tale,” WCT said.

The musical was inspired by the 1991 Disney animated film and WCT’s production includes many of the original songs.

Director and choreographer Tracey Power told Castanet the tale is hundreds of years old, but she still thinks it resonates with modern audiences.

The runtime is around 2.5 hours including intermission. For tickets or more information, click here.