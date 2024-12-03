BC SPCA plans to seize dozens of cats after Kamloops family overwhelmed by strays

Photo: BC SPCA These kittens are among eight strays undergoing care with the BC SPCA's Kamloops branch after they were seized from a local property, the agency said.

The BC SPCA is preparing to take in as many as two dozen cats and kittens in the coming weeks after a Kamloops family was overrun by a group of stray cats.

According to the agency, eight animals have already been seized from the property, and now efforts are underway to prepare for 15 to 25 more.

“This happens all too often when a kind person feeds a stray cat. In this case, the finders began feeding stray cats in their community during the pandemic and in no time at all the number of cats in their home more than doubled,” said Daria Evans, manager of the BC SPCA’s Kamloops animal centre.

“We are currently in the process of bringing all the cats into our care.”

Two of the eight cats seized have been euthanized, and the others are in quarantine after some tested positive for parasitic infections.

The plan is to get the animals through quarantine, then on to a foster home — or adoption if they are ready.

“Our goal is to bring all these babies into our care and treat them as soon as possible,” Evans said.

“The kittens are very playful and sweet. They were a little grumpy when we gave them their coccidia baths, but that is to be expected. They now seem to be much happier and content.”

Evans said the situation serves as a good reminder about reaching out to the BC SPCA if there are stray cats in your neighbourhood.

“People should not hesitate to reach out for help, and the earlier the better,” she said. “It is amazing how quickly a cat population can explode.”

According to the BC SPCA, the cats and kittens that have already been seized should be available for adoption in one or two weeks.