Jail for man who broke into Kamloops hotel room, climbed into bed

A repeat burglar has been sentenced to jail after he was found by police luxuriating inside a suite he broke into at a Kamloops hotel.

Dustin Brown-Henderson, 30, pleaded guilty Monday in Kamloops provincial court to charges of break and enter and mischief under $5,000.

He was arrested on Nov. 4, after employees at the Best Western Hotel on Columbia Street began to wonder whether an intruder was inside a suite.

“It was supposed to be a vacant room, so they contacted the police,” Crown prosecutor Oliver Potestio said in court.

"Multiple RCMP officers attended and surrounded the room, then made entry using a master key. They located Mr. Brown-Henderson inside. He was laying on the bed and had recently taken a shower.”

Potestio said a window screen had been removed, allowing access to the ground-floor suite from outside.

Foiled by fingerprints

Brown-Henderson was also sentenced in relation to a residential break-in last summer. On July 3, he cut a window screen to gain access to a home in the 800-block of Battle Street, from which he stole a resident’s wallet.

Cards from the wallet were used immediately, with purchases made at Tim Hortons, Save-On Foods and a gas station. Fingerprints lifted from the scene were matched to Brown-Henderson and he was identified as a suspect and charged.

Defence lawyer John Gustafson said Brown-Henderson’s offending is driven by a long struggle with addiction. He has accumulated 27 convictions on his criminal record, which only began in 2018.

Brown-Henderson has served jail time in the past for "sophisticated" burglaries, including some in which he lowered himself into businesses through the ceiling.

He was sentenced to seven months in jail earlier this year for sexually assaulting two women in a Seymour Street parking lot after walking away from Royal Inland Hospital against medical advice. He was most recently sentenced to six months of time served after stealing a $9,000 e-bike from a truck parked downtown.

'I'm getting too old'

Brown-Henderson was apologetic in court on Monday.

“I made a mistake — I kind of forgot what my goals are and my priorities,” he said.

"I’m getting too old to be making these mistakes and I promise myself it won’t happen again.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Roy Dickey sentenced Brown-Henderson to 285 days in jail — about 9.5 months. Once he is given credit for time served, he will have 243 days remaining.

Once he is released, Brown-Henderson will spend 12 months on probation.