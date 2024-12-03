Striking postal workers in Kamloops resolved despite some casual workers being laid off

Photo: Josh Dawson Striking CUPW Local 758 workers on Seymour Street on Monday afternoon.

Striking Kamloops postal workers say they’re as resolved as ever to stay on the picket line despite some casual employees being temporarily laid off amid a work stoppage that has crippled Canadian mail delivery.

Approcimately 55,000 Canada Post workers walked off the job two weeks ago over wages and working conditions. Last week, Canada Post confirmed it was temporarily laying off some of the striking workers.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers filed an unfair labour practice complaint with the Canadian Industrial Relations Board, which Canada Post said it was reviewing.

Speaking with Castanet, CUPW Local 758 acting president Aaron Arseneau said he’s heard of hundreds of layoffs across the country.

“Not too much locally, a few of the casual employees have been laid off, but not as much as some other locals,” he said.

“That's on top of them cutting off benefits for every CUPW member across the country.”

Canada Post said on Sunday it had presented the union with a framework to reach agreements at the negotiating table and said it hopes the proposals will “reignite discussions.”

Arseneau said the proposals felt “disingenuous” after implementing the temporary layoffs and seemed to him like an attempt to “bully” the striking workers into accepting a contract.

Canada Post said its framework includes proposals to bring greater flexibility to the Canada Post delivery model, but Arseneau said that’s the main issue that has kept negotiations at an impasse.

“They're still highlighting the fact that they need these flexible positions, these gig, part time positions — is not something we can accept,” he said.

“Our whole plan is to promote and grow permanent full time and part time positions, well paying positions, positions that get benefits.”

The strike has been ongoing for over two weeks during one of Canada Post’s busiest times of year, with Black Friday last week and Christmas now on the horizon.

“We would prefer to be back at work, providing a service to Canadians, and we've been at the bargaining table this whole time, trying to come to legit, negotiated settlement,” Arseneau said.

He said the postal workers are still motivated to continue the strike “as far as we have to” and are prepared to dig in further, but added he’d prefer the strike come to close sooner than later.

Arseneau said postal workers form surrounding communities, including Kamloops, Salmon Arm and Kelowna, are planning a rally in Vernon Tuesday Dec. 3 from around 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Canada Post office on 32nd Ave.

Another rally will be held on Friday in downtown Kamloops around noon.

The U.S. Postal Service has temporarily suspended accepting mail heading to Canada due to the strike. The work stoppage has also led to increased fraud attempts amid confusion around shipments.

— with files from The Canadian Press