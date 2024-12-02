Probation for Kamloops RCMP constable who tackled woman after snatching her phone

Photo: Facebook / Twisted Sister Kamloops RCMP Const. David Tucker is shown with his gun drawn during an incident that was filmed and posted to social media on July 31, 2023.

A Kamloops RCMP constable will spend the next 12 months on probation after losing his cool in the midst of a chaotic scene, ripping a cellphone from the hands of a woman who was filming him and then chasing her down and tackling her.

Const. David Tucker, 36, pleaded guilty on Monday in Kamloops provincial court to one count of mischief under $5,000, admitting that he used unjustified force when dealing with a woman during an arrest last year.

Court heard Tucker had more than five years of policing experience on July 31, 2023, when he happened upon an arrest outside Kamloops city hall. Tucker spotted a man he recognized as a drug dealer engaging in an argument with a woman.

A number of people were in the area at the time. One of them was holding a large dog on a leash and another began filming on a cellphone.

Crown prosecutor Anthony Chang described a chaotic scene. At one point, Tucker punched the dog in the head after it lunged at him and bit his gear.

When the dog lunged a second time, Chang said, Tucker threatened to shoot the animal and pulled his gun.

Mountie ‘overcome’ by emotions

Moments later, when a woman recording the scene on her cellphone refused to get out of Tucker’s way, he angrily ripped the phone from her hand.

Tucker nearly smashed the phone over his knee, then thought better of it and threw it undamaged onto the hood of a nearby car. When the woman grabbed the phone back and ran, the Mountie followed after her.

Tucker grabbed the woman by her arm, causing her to fall. He then wrestled her into submission before jumping up to run after the vehicle linked to the man that initially drew his suspicion.

The woman was never formally arrested or charged. She was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital as a precaution, where she was found to be uninjured.

“During that one-minute period, Const. Tucker admits that he permitted his emotions to overcome his decision making,” Chang said.

"His grabbing of [her] phone and his arrest of her were done out of his frustration with her prior conduct and his heightened emotions from the chaotic and stressful events.”

‘A moment of frustration'

Chang said it’s important that police officers are held to account in such circumstances.

“It is an indisputable fact that the confidence of the public in general is shaken every time a police officer uses unjustified force,” he said.

Court heard Tucker has no criminal record and no disciplinary record to speak of from his seven years as a Mountie.

“He has been and is expected to continue to be a person and police officer of otherwise good character,” Chang said. “The Crown accepts that his offending was done out of character.”

Defence lawyer Danielle Ching-McNamee said Tucker had no way of knowing the incident would “snowball” the way it did.

“The non-compliance of these individuals ultimately pushed him over the edge and he succumbed to a moment of frustration that clouded his sound judgement,” she said. “But it was a momentary lapse in judgement.”

Praised by coworkers

Ching-McNamee filed a number of character letters, including one from an outreach worker at The Mustard Seed who praised Tucker’s “calm, compassionate demeanour” when dealing with vulnerable people on the street.

A handful of the letters were from Tucker’s co-workers, including two from his supervisors. They both mentioned an incident in May of 2023 in which Tucker pulled a suicidal man to safety on the Overlanders Bridge. He was credited with directly saving the man's life.

Tucker was recognized with a detachment commander award earlier this year in connection with that indecent.

“Yes, police officers are held to a higher standard in the course of the execution of their duties — but perfection is not what’s demanded nor required,” Ching-McNamee said. “And as human beings, police officers, like anyone else, can succumb to moments of frustration.”

Ching-McNamee also detailed Tucker's personal history, which included some time spent homeless on the streets of the Fraser Valley after he was disowned as a young man by his abusive father.

She and Chang presented a joint submission to Kamloops provincial court Judge Michelle Stanford suggesting a conditional discharge with 12 months of probation — meaning Tucker’s criminal record would remain unblemished if the probation is completed without incident.

'The last thing he wants'

Stanford said she doesn't expect to see Tucker back in hot water.

“The charge itself and the sentencing have weighed heavenly on him. I’m also told that this is a dream job and something he is passionate about," she said, going along with the joint submission.

"This charge and the sentence, I would expect, would be the last thing he wants to mark his career.”

Stanford said a criminal record would "unnecessarily burden" Tucker, based on what she heard.

While on probation, Tucker will be required to report to a probation officer, attend counselling as directed and complete 50 hours of community service. He will also be required to stay away from the victim, except in the course of his work as a Mountie.

Tucker was also facing one count of assault, which was stayed following Monday's hearing as part of the joint submission.

Kamloops Mounties issued a statement immediately following the incident defending Tucker’s actions.

Court heard Tucker, who is working in an administrative role, will be the subject of an RCMP disciplinary hearing now that the court process is complete.