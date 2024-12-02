Kamloops city council calls special meeting for Sarai to address controversy

Photo: KTW file Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson (left) and Coun. Bill Sarai

A special meeting of Kamloops city council has been called for Tuesday, where Coun. Bill Sarai is expected speak publicly on a controversy sparked by his decision to lie about the origins of a recording he secretly made of the mayor.

The meeting has two items on the agenda — an address from Sarai and the determination of who will handle deputy mayor duties for December.

Last week, Sarai admitted to Castanet that he secretly recorded an argument he had with Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson in January of 2023, then lied about the clip’s origin two months ago after finally sharing it with the mayor.

The clip and the lie — Sarai told the mayor someone had “forwarded” him the audio recording — prompted Hamer-Jackson to contact police with concerns his office at city hall might be bugged. Mounties investigated and determined no charges would be recommended.

In October, before it was revealed that Sarai recorded the clip, he told Castanet he thought Hamer-Jackson was being “paranoid and delusional” about the bugging allegations.

The argument that Sarai recorded indirectly sparked a workplace probe that led to the so-called Honcharuk report, which concluded the mayor had been demeaning to staff and advised that his communications with certain staffers be restricted.

The Honcharuk report did not examine the circumstances of the argument itself. Rather, the investigator was specifically tasked with looking into allegations of “unlawful and/or inappropriate conduct” on the part of the mayor made by four city employees.

The investigator found that the mayor was disrespectful or demeaning to three of the four staffers — a determination Hamer-Jackson has dismissed as “all allegations.”

Sarai told Castanet last week he decided to surreptitiously record the meeting with the mayor because he was worried it might go "sideways." He said he chose to send Hamer-Jackson a clip in an attempt to stop him from painting Sarai as the aggressor.

“I’m not proud of what I did, but this person brings out the worst of everybody,” Sarai said.

An online petition launched last week is seeking Sarai's resignation over the controversy. As of Monday afternoon, the petition had garnered more than 870 signatures.

Sarai had been scheduled to perform deputy mayor duties for December. It is expected that those duties will be handed to another councillor.