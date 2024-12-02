Holiday lights shine bright in Dallas as Cassie's Charity Drive kicks off for sixth year

The skies above Dallas were a little bit brighter on Sunday night as thousands of Christmas lights were illuminated to officially kick off a month-long charity drive.

Cassie McNutt of Cassie’s Charity Drive said her goal for the sixth annual fundraiser is to raise $80,000, which will go towards general operating costs for the Kamloops Hospice Association.

The drive raised over $120,000 last year and is well on its way this time around, surpassing $30,000 in monetary donations prior to the light display held Dec. 1, marking the beginning of the month-long campaign.

When asked what she would say to someone thinking of donating to her cause but still on the fence, McNutt said every little bit counts.

“No matter what you do, even if it's something small, it doesn't even have to be money, just giving up your time and giving back — everything makes a difference in the end,” she said.

The Christmas lights will be kept on every night for viewing at the McNutt home, 5215 Dallas Dr. Passersby are welcome to stop for photos, make a donation at Santa’s Sleigh or check out the Hospice Association’s wish list.