City warns mail strike could delay delivery of utility bills, but they're still due at end of month

Photo: Castanet

With mail service being disrupted by the Canada Post strike across the country, the City of Kamloops is advising homeowners that quarterly utility bills due at the end of the month can be paid online or in person.

In a news release, the city said the work stoppage will likely delay the delivery of mailed utility bills to residents and commercial utility users this quarter.

Regardless, the bills must be paid by Dec. 31 to avoid penalties and interest. Those signed up for eBilling will have received their bills via email by Saturday.

The city is encouraging users to access their utility bills through its MyCity tool on its website. Resident are also welcome to visit City Hall or call 250-828-3438 for assistance accessing billing information.

Bills can be paid on the city’s website, using online banking, in person at City Hall, by the dropbox at City Hall, or the dropbox at the Tournament Capital Centre, North Shore Community Policing Office or Westsyde Pool.

Other mailouts from the city that could be delayed due to the strike includes business licence renewal notices and some vendor payments.

Payment for 2025 business license renewals is also due on Dec. 31 and vendors due for payment will be contacted in the coming weeks. Businesses can also contact the city’s accounts payable department at 250-828-3423 to arrange payment.