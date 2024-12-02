Campus, surrounding community will change with drop in international enrolment, TRU president says

Photo: KTW File

Thompson Rivers University brass say the makeup of campus and the surrounding community will undergo big changes as international enrolment falls, which will also cause TRU's revenue to swing wildly in the coming years.

Following an announcement last January that the number of international student permits would be cut across Canada and capped for two years, TRU is now facing choppy waters afters its international enrolment dropped by 400 this fall from last year.

Speaking at last week's senate meeting, President Brett Fairbairn said the university was fortunate to have run surpluses in recent years, which will hopefully provide some flexibility as TRU navigates a period in which he said revenue will take a big dip.

“The bad news is that our revenue over the next few years will indeed swing by some 10s of millions of dollars,” he said.

TRU is planning to see a 50-per-cent decrease in incoming undergraduate international students and 75 per cent decrease in international post-baccalaureate students by January.

Fairbairn said TRU would likely be “relatively strongly affected” compared to many other universities across the country, due to its successful post-baccalaureate diploma program.

“It will affect numbers in our classrooms and in our hallways — it will affect the composition of our on-campus community in ways that do not follow our strategic enrolment management plan," he said. "It will also have effects beyond the campus."

Last year, university data showed nearly half of on-campus TRU students were foreign. The university had budgeted for $91 million in revenue from international student tuition in 2024-25 — accounting for about 30 per cent of TRU's overall budget.

Fairbairn said the decline in enrolment will also mean a loss for the local economy and employers, many of whom depend on the labour of international students or recent graduates.

Making budget cuts

The university announced it would be slashing spending by seven to eight per cent to reach a balanced budget next year.

“We are looking for about a $10 to $12 million reduction for the '25-26 fiscal year, and more than that in the subsequent years,” Provost Gillian Balfour told TRU's senate last Monday.

“We have about 12 to 18 months to map out the impact of these kinds of cuts onto our operations and work toward solutions that are achieving both those strategic investments, building up reserves, but also finding efficiencies.”

Balfour said the impact on TRU isn’t set in stone and cuts will vary across departments.

Of the university's 124 unfilled positions, Matt Milovick, vice-president of administration and finance, said TRU is looking to identify about 70 to reduce. An indefinite hiring freeze was put in place in October.

Cuts include a 15 per cent reduction in travel and a one-per-cent non-salary reduction across department budgets, and some existing positions could be considered for layoffs.

Balfour told Castanet last week that some sessional faculty positions will be cut.

Expenses will 'melt' away

The university said savings will also be found naturally as enrolment continues to drop.

“There will be, if we can phrase it this way, a natural way in which we’ll start to see commission costs, for example, reduce. We’ll start to see instructional costs reduced,” Balfour said.

"The melt, as we may want to think of it as, does put us in a position of realizing decreased costs in some areas, but that will not be sufficient, that we will have to continue examining where additional costs will be."

Balfour said about $700,000 in savings a year will be found when the temporary West Gate residences are removed following the upcoming winter semester.

The university is forecasting a budget surplus of $14 million for 2024-25, $9 million of which will go to operating reserves for future years and $5 million will go to strategic investments and select capital projects.

Need to realign programs

Enrolment is expected to continue to fall until new programs are created, which will take at least three years.

Balfour said the list of program areas that now qualify for post-graduate work permits announced in October is “decisively narrow” and mainly focuses on STEM areas.

She said there is a “real misalignment” between TRU’s current programs and the list and labour market indicators the university needs to meet, and certain programs that will need to be realigned will be "severely impacted."

Post-graduate work permit restrictions have been a major factor in reducing international enrolment at TRU.

Balfour said there has been an uptick in international student enrolment in online courses, and that trend is being seen at other institutions, as well.

“We anticipate that this is about students who are concerned about the status of their visas and their post-graduate work permit given the nature of the program that they're enrolled in,” she said, adding students are trying to finish their programs quickly.

TRU's 2025-26 budget context and balanced budget strategy will be presented at its board of governors meeting on Friday.