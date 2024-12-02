PIT Stop finds winter home at St. Paul's Cathedral after church fire

Josh Dawson

The Kamloops United Church's PIT Stop program has found a new home for the winter months following a devastating fire that forced it out onto the streets.

The PIT Stop program is now handing out weekly meals every Sunday from inside St. Paul’s Cathedral after spending three months operating out of the YMCA Kamloops parking lot.

PIT Stop co-ordinator Valentine Uwakwe said the program will run out of the cathedral starting from December and into the new year.

“Next year, hopefully. I mean, at least for the cold season, just to make sure that we have them out from the cold,” Uwakwe said.

He called it a “work in progress” but said he was happy the program has found some stability.

Since the fire, the program has received food donations from Cobbs Bread, the Kamloops Food Bank and has been using the CMHA kitchen to prepare and package its meals.

“We lost everything we had, because of the fire, so we virtually buy everything on the spot to use it,” Uwakwe said.

“It hasn't been easy managing all this, because this not just requires having more volunteers on the ground to do this whole arrangement and whole preparation, but as well the the financial cost, again, it's high.”

The program has seen the number of people attending its meals dip from over 250 to less than two hundred.

Uwakwe attributed the decline to the cold, noting meals are given to anyone experiencing food insecurity, not just those living on the street.

“There's so many people in the community today who couldn't afford a proper meal, so we are open to everyone to come and have this meal,” he said.

Uwakwe said the program is expecting to see the number of attendees rise past 200 again now that a location has been found to keep people warm.

He said while they were grateful to find a home at the cathedral, he is still hoping to return to the Kamloops United Church.

“We are really grateful for the opportunity and the support from the community on this, so hopefully as we're getting there it can only keep getting better,” he said.

PIT Stop will be holding its annual Christmas dinner later this month and is asking the community to donate items for gift bags that will be handed out.

Uwakwe said any items such as new toques, gloves, socks as well as candy are in need for the bags. He added $25 gift cards for groceries will also be handed out.

“Please, if anyone from the community would want to donate those items, that would be awesome,” he said.

The Christmas dinner will be held at Sandman Centre on Dec. 15 starting at 3 p.m.