Environment Canada calls for sun to start the week, will be replaced by overcast skies

Cindy White

The coming week will start off with plenty of sun and cool temperatures, but temperatures are forecast to rise above freezing by the weekend as cloudy skies take over, according to Environment Canada.

Monday is expected to see mainly sunny skies, with patches of fog dissipating in the morning. Temperatures will hold around 0 C throughout the day. Monday night will see cloudy periods and a low of -3 C.

"Looking at seasonal temperatures for the week, for pretty much the whole week," said Environment Canada meteorologist Gary Lee.

Tuesday will see sunny skies and a high of 0 C during the day. Cloudy skies are anticipated overnight as temperatures dip to a low of -3 C.

Sunny skies will continue into Wednesday with a high of 0 C. Skies will remain clear into the evening when temperatures will reach a low of -3 C.

"We look at the ridge kind of building in for this week, at least all the way to Thursday," Lee said.

"We know the ridge is going to continue to push northwards, majority [of the] weather is up in the central and northern part of the province."

Temperatures are expected to climb by Thursday, with a high of 3 C and sunny skies expected during the day and a low of 1 C during the night.

Skies will become cloudy by Friday, when temperatures will reach a high of 3 C and a low of 2 C.

Environment Canada is calling for cloudy skies and highs around 7 C in the forecast over the weekend.