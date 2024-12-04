Pro-Palestine student group submits divestment proposal to TRU

Photo: Castanet Students and representatives of the The People's University of Gaza at a gathering held on TRU's campus over the summer.

After Thompson Rivers University opened its books, members of a pro-Palestine movement say they’ve now submitted a divestment proposal for the university’s brass to consider.

In May, TRU’s executive team met with several students and supporters who identify themselves as The People’s University of Gaza at TRU. The meeting came after the group sent an email demanding the university disclose and divest any investments that support Israel or companies that do business with Israel.

Following the meeting, TRU asked the protestors to submit a Freedom of Information request for the investments.

A month later, TRU published its investment information on its website and the protestors say they’ve been working on their proposal ever since.

“Over the summer and fall, our small team worked to analyze TRU's investment documents as thoroughly as possible,” the People’s University of Gaza at TRU said in a news release.

The protestors said their proposal was submitted to TRU President Brett Fairbairn and administrators on Nov. 29. The document was prepared by the People’s University of Gaza at TRU alongside faculty member Dr. Peter Tsigaris, Dr. Alex Ng, four other anonymous faculty members "and community experts."

When the information was published online, TRU said its investing aligned with the UN’s Principals of Responsible Investment and the funds comprised hundreds of individual stocks that can change regularly.

“Knowing the exact dollar amount that TRU is investing in companies that are complicit in the surveillance, occupation, human rights violations, and murder of Palestinians was difficult to assess, even by financial professionals, because many of these investments are tied up in mutual funds,” the release states.

“We were able to identify several problematic companies and have brought that to TRU's attention.”

Companies the proposal asks to divest from include Scotiabank, Microsoft, McDonalds and Meta platforms, among others.

The proposal calls on TRU to further ensure no investments are made in companies listed by the United Nations Human Rights Council or the American Friends Service Committee-Investigate Project and to provide a letter to the students “to confirm this has been accomplished.”

The proposal also asks that TRU become a signatory of the UN’s PRI “to demonstrate a stronger commitment to good governance, integrity, and accountability, [rather] than simply aligning TRU’s investment strategy with the PRI.”

The protestors have asked TRU’s administration to review the proposal and schedule a meeting by Jan. 31.

When TRU published its investments, it said the proposal would be reviewed “with the same consideration we would provide to any TRU student request.”