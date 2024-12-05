Kamloops mayor parts ways with second lawyer, plans to represent himself in court

Photo: KTW file Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson, who is a party in three ongoing legal proceedings, says he now plans to represent himself in court.

The mayor will no longer be represented by lawyer Daniel Coles in his court battle against Coun. Katie Neustaeter, who he sued last year for defamation. Hamer-Jackson told Castanet Kamloops he plans to represent himself next month at a hearing where Neustaeter will ask a judge to throw the whole thing out.

A notice of withdrawal of counsel was filed this week by Coles in B.C. Supreme Court. The document said Coles "has ceased to be the lawyer acting for the plaintiff."

Coles refused to comment when contacted by Castanet, but Hamer-Jackson shed some light on what's happening.

The mayor said he chose to strike out on his own after the lawyer asked for more money.

"I didn't fire them, or they didn't fire me," he said.

"At this point, I've got to come up with some more funds for them, but I've had a look at it and right now I'm going to proceed on my own with a little bit of help from others."

Not cutting ties

Hamer-Jackson said he intends to retain Coles in the future for other work, and noted the firm had been representing him on code-of-conduct proceedings at city hall.

The mayor has previously said he is selling his home, his boat and the Victoria Street West property on which his business is located — in part to help cover mounting legal bills.

This is the second lawyer to have represented Hamer-Jackson on the Neustaeter case. Hamer-Jackson’s former lawyer, David McMillan, passed the torch to Coles last year.

McMillian is now taking Hamer-Jackson to court, claiming the mayor has not paid him for years of legal work.

Hamer-Jackson filed a defamation suit against Neustaeter in the summer of 2023, alleging, among other things, comments she made while reading aloud a joint statement on behalf of council have had damaging effects on him.

Neustaeter and her lawyer plan to ask a B.C. Supreme Court judge to dismiss the lawsuit pursuant to the provisions of the Protection of Public Participation Act — commonly known as an anti-SLAPP application.

The legislation allows the court to dismiss a claim on the basis that it impinges on a defendant’s ability to speak freely on a matter of public interest.

'Costly distraction' continues

Neustaeter told Castanet Kamloops she isn’t surprised by this latest development.

“I’m looking forward to proceeding in court in January,” she said. “I’ll oppose any attempt by him to further prolong this exhausting, damaging and costly distraction,” Neustaeter said. “It’s way past time to end this.”

Daniel Reid, Neustaeter's lawyer, said only B.C. and Ontario have forms of anti-SLAPP legislation — B.C.’s laws and as far as he’s aware, this will be the first anti-SLAPP case where both the plaintiff and the defendant are elected officials — but he noted this isn’t surprising.

“Municipal politics is an area where you get a lot of defamation cases,” he said. “I think it’s in part because it’s an area where people care very deeply and are directly involved in their community.”

Neustarter and Hamer-Jackson are scheduled to be in court for those hearings the week of Jan. 20.

In addition to the Neustaeter suit and the McMillan claim, the mayor is also suing Kamloops developer Joshua Knaak for defamation. Hamer-Jackson's claim alleges Knaak defamed him at the Blue Grotto on March 31, 2023.